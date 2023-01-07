Left Menu

Security forces recover IED bomb in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Naxals in the middle of the Bechapal-Etepal road with the aim of damaging large vehicles.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:37 IST
Security forces recover IED bomb in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Recovered IED bomb (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), local police and security forces recovered an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb weighing 25 kg near near Munda pond under Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday. According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Naxals in the middle of the Bechapal-Etepal road with the aim of damaging large vehicles.

The team of DRG, Mirtur Police and security forces of Etepal camp went on a road patrolling and area domination on the Nelasnar-Mirtur-Gangalore road of the district on Saturday. During the operation of road patrolling and demining, the 25-kg IED bomb planted by the Naxals in the middle of Bechapal-Etepal road near Munda pond was recovered.

The IED was connected to a command system whose switch was placed 100 metres away from the bomb. Besides, the IED and the electric wire were kept wrapped in carbon so that it could not be detected by the metal detector. But with the alertness and vigilance of the security forces, the bomb was recovered. After that Mirtur Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) immediately neutralised the bomb. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023