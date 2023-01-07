Left Menu

Extramarital affair: Paramour held for killing woman's husband in Delhi's Wazirabad area

A man held for killing his lover's husband and then burning the body in Delhi's Wazirabad area.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:47 IST
Extramarital affair: Paramour held for killing woman's husband in Delhi's Wazirabad area
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his lover's husband and then burning the body in Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Saturday. Munishddin, 27, has an extramarital affair with the wife of deceased Rashid, police said, adding both the accused and deceased were close friends.

Rashid's charred body, with 90 per cent burn injuries, was found from Ram Ghat under Wazirabad police station area on Monday. A paper cutter and a matchbox were also recovered from the spot, police said. Rashid was murdered by the accused by stabbing him in abdomen and slitting his throat. Thereafter, he burnt the body, a police officer said.

The CCTV footages of the area were scrutinised and a person was seen with the deceased Rashid. Based on the analysis of CCTV footages, technical and manual surveillance, all the investigation zeroed in at accused Munishddin, the officer said. On a tip-off that the accused would come to near nala, Bawana road, Rohini Sector-16, a trap was laid and accused Munishddin was apprehended, he said.

The accused had studied up to class 6 only and afterwards started work as a plumber. The accused Munishddin and deceased Rashid, an electrician, were residing in the Wazirabad area and had become close friends.

They used to visit each other's house, police said, adding that accused Munishddin and the deceased's wife later developed an illicit relationship. Both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rashid as relations between him and his wife turned sour as he used to drink and beat her. For the last 10-15 days, she was pressuring Munishddin to get rid of Rashid, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023