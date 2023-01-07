Two killed as portion of under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad
"Two people died on the spot and one sustained minor injury in this tragedy," T Narsing Rao, Inspector Kukatpally, said.
ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people died and one person was injured after a portion of under-construction building collapsed in Shanthi Nagar area of Hyderabad on Saturday.
According to police, the third floor of the under-construction building collapsed.The area falls under Kukatpally Police station.
"Two people died on the spot and one sustained minor injury in this tragedy," T Narsing Rao, Inspector, Kukatpally, said. Rescue workers removed the debris from the area. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Inspector
- Kukatpally Police
- Shanthi
- Hyderabad
- Kukatpally
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HC imposes Rs 10K cost on MHA, Personnel ministry on plea by CISF inspectors for promotion
Lady sub inspector chased, threatened by armed miscreants while returning from night duty in Bhubaneswar, three held
Constable suspended for molesting IIT student in Navi Mumbai, sub-inspector for not filing FIR