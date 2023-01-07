Left Menu

Punjab: Majithia slams AAP govt over Zira protests

Incidentally, thousands of people started protesting at Zira's Mansurwal village over the death of a factory worker due to kidney failure.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing it of "blacking out" the 'Zira protest' which is being held over the death of a man allegedly due to a 'polluting' liquor factory. Taking to Twitter, the SAD leader took a jibe at AAP by calling them as "fake revolutionaries".

"As if false advertorials, ad ban's & registration of cases against media men were not enough, now AAP is forcing media to black out Zira protest against polluting distillery. The greed of fake revolutionaries is such that they will sacrifice lives of Pbis to earn a quick buck," he said in a tweet. Incidentally, thousands of people started protesting at Zira's Mansurwal village over the death of a factory worker due to kidney failure.

The protestors have been alleging a 'polluting' liquor factory as the reason for the death and demanding an FIR to be registered against the factory owner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

