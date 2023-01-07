Left Menu

Delhi: Suspected cylinder blast rocks Sadar Bazar, one injured

One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday. The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder. The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

