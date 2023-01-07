Kolkata: Beautification of ports underway ahead of G-20 event

The West Bengal government is putting special focus on the beautification of crucial ports in Kolkata, ahead of the G-20 event in the state. The first meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) Working Group of G-20, under the Finance Track under India's G20 Presidency, will be hosted in Kolkata.

According to sources, the government is taking steps to make the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, which happens to be the only major riverine port in India, cleaner, greener, more environment-friendly and commercially more attractive for multipurpose visitors. A beautification drive is being undertaken from Man-o-War Jetty to Howrah Bridge. Also, all the Mooring Buoys at the port are being painted on the Hooghly riverside.

In addition to this, repair and painting works are also being undertaken at the city's major riverside landmarks by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in consultation with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). These major landmarks include Nimtala Ghat, Ahiritola Ghat, Sovabazar Ghat, Kumartuli Ghat, Mayer Ghat, Kasipur Sarbamangala Ghat, Strand Road (from SBI HQ area to Howrah Bridge), Millennium Park-III and Man-o-War Jetty.

Kolkata will host the event from January 9 till 11 this year, G-20 India informed on Wednesday. The G-20 working group will discuss ways to improve financial system infrastructure, pursue policies conducive to harnessing emerging technologies, facilitate remittance flows and reduce the cost of remittance transfers, financial literacy and consumer protection, digital financial literacy and bridging the digital divide, among others.

During the first month of the G-20 Presidency, meetings were held in Udaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. There were cultural programmes and excursions arranged during the meetings in Udaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The event in Kolkata will be an opportunity for the city and state to showcase its rich culture, cuisine and heritage sites. (ANI)

