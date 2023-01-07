To ‘save’ crops, farmers in UP’s Badaun lock stray cattle in govt schools

Tired of stray cattle destroying their crops, farmers in many villages here allegedly locked such animals in government schools.

Farmers in several villages including Rasulpur Kalan, Karia Bain, Aslaur, Achaura, Kundra Majra, Hazratpur and Abhigaon chased the stray cattle with sticks to government schools and locked them there. They also filmed the acts and posted them on social media.

Talking to mediapersons, the villagers alleged that stray cattle was causing damage to their agriculture fields and they have been forced to lock the animals in school buildings.

The farmers alleged that authorities paid no attention to the issue of the stray cattle despite repeated complaints.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said, SDM and tehsildars concerned were immediately rushed to schools where stray cattle was locked and temporary cow sheds are being prepared for shifting the animals there.

Proper arrangements are also being made for their fodder, he said.

The construction work of many cowsheds in the district is in the final stage. Along with this, the plan to use a closed old factory godown and a tin shed in Bitroi village as a cow shelter is also under consideration, Kumar said, assuring that the problem of stray cattle irritating the farmers will soon be resolved.

Police said so far no complaint has been given by the education department or school authorities with regard to locking of the stray cattle.

Therefore, no action has been initiated, they added.

