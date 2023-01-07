Man thrashed for talking to girl from another community in Karanataka

A man was brutally thrashed in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka for talking to a minor girl from a different community, police said . The incident took place at Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada on January 5.

The man who was thrashed by 10- 12 people has been admitted at a local hospital after the attack, police said. According to them, the man, identified as Hafeed had apparently got aquainted with the girl over social networking site Instagram.

Two seperate FIRs have been registered in the case. Police Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada, Rishikesh Sonawane said, "A case has been registered at Subrahmanya police station, under 323, 324, 307, 365, 143, 147 and 149 IPC based on the victim's complaint."

"Another complaint has been registered by the girl's father. He charged the victim with sexual assault of his minor daughter," police said. The complaint by the minor girl's father alleged that Hafeed put pressure on his daughter to fall in love with him and tried to sexually assault her.

The father of the girl claimed that his daughter is a minor and had met Hafeed at the bus stand at Subrahmanya where he asked her for her phone number. When she denied giving her number Hafeed grabbed and tried to assault her, alleged the girls father." Police Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonawane said, "A case has been registered against Hafeed under POCSO and 354 (B), 506 IPC."

According to Police, a group of young men took Hafeed to an isolated place from the bus stand and beat him there. (ANI)

