Kolkata Metro to run special services at night after Ind vs SL ODI match on January 12

In view of India vs Sri Lanka ODI match, Kolkata Metro Railway will run special services at night to facilitate cricket lovers on January 12. The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held on January 12 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For the convenience of commuters, a pair of additional services (1UP+1DN) will run after 22:30 hours from Esplanade station towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash stations after the match. "The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) made a request for special service after the match so that cricket lovers do not face any inconvenience. Kolkata Metro Railway will run two special services, one from Esplanade to Kavi Subhash, another towards Dakshineshwar, after 22:30 hours for cricket fans on January 12," Arun Arora, General Manager, Eastern Railway and Kolkata Metro Railway told ANI.

The booking counters will remain open at Esplanade station only for the sale of smart cards and tokens. These special trains in both directions will stop at all stations on the way. The special trains will arrive at the UP and Down terminal stations at 23:03 hours. Asked about the Vande Bharat Express stone pelting incident, the Eastern Railway general manager said, "Vande Bharat Express is a national property. The seventh Vande Bharat Express is for West Bengal and it is a matter of pride. There are four CCTV cameras at every coach of Vande Bharat Express. We have scanned from which location the window panes were broken. Now the location and some youth have been identified. The culprits are caught."

On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second attack as on January 2, the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)