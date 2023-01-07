Left Menu

Auto driver's daughter set to become Chhattisgarh's first woman 'Agniveer'

Despite financial and personal predicaments, Hisha a native of Borigarka village, bagged this prestigious opportunity and is set to be inducted into the armed services under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme launched by the Centre last year.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:41 IST
Auto driver's daughter set to become Chhattisgarh's first woman 'Agniveer'
Hisha with family members. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hisha Baghel is the first woman who got selected for the Agniveer Scheme from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Despite financial and personal predicaments, Hisha a native of Borigarka village, bagged this prestigious opportunity and is set to be inducted into the armed services under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme launched by the Centre last year.

Talking to ANI, Hisha's mother said, "I am very proud. She's hardworking and used to get up at 4 am for training. We've sold our land and auto and used the money for the treatment of my husband who's suffering from cancer. We also educate our children. Hisha is set to be become the first Agniveer from Chhattisgarh after she finishes her training.

Hisha's school teacher said, "I'm thrilled that a student of our school has been selected as the first woman Agniveer. She was a very bright student. She was also good at sports. Despite the family's poor financial condition, she could make it." Hisha was a sophomore student of the B.SC when she got selected for the scheme. She is currently undergoing training for Senior Secondary Recruits from the Indian Navy at Chilka in Odisha. The training will continue till March following which she will be deployed for the security of the country.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved 'Agnipath' a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the armed forces. Selected youth under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers' and they will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023