MHA designates Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Asif Maqbool Dar as 'terrorist'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Dr Asif Maqbool Dar as a "terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

07-01-2023
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative Dr Asif Maqbool Dar as a "terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Dar is presently based in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, MHA has designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Arbaz Ahmad Mir as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 for his involvement in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, including a female teacher Rajni Bala. The MHA made the announcement through a late Friday night notification, stating that Mir, who belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, is presently based in Pakistan and is working for LeT from across the border.

"Mir is involved in target killing and has emerged as the main conspirator in killing one female teacher, Rajni Bala in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He is also involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border," said the notification. Rajni Bala from Jammu was shot dead outside her workplace, Government High School, Gopalpora, in Kulgam district on May 31, 2022.

Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, who belongs to Gufbal village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, is involved in coordinating terrorism in Kashmir valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border, it said. (ANI)

