SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday. India: Ishan Kishan c Dhananjaya de Silva b Dilshan Madushanka 1 Shubman Gill b W Hasaranga 46 Tripathi c Dilshan Madushanka b C Karunaratne 35 Suryakumar Yadav not out 112 Hardik Pandya c Dhananjaya de Silva b Rajitha 4 Deepak Hooda c W Hasaranga b Dilshan Madushanka 4 Axar Patel not out 21 Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-52, 3-163, 4-174, 5-189.

Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-55-2, Kasun Rajitha 4-1-35-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-48-0, Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-52-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-36-1. (MORE)

