Will implement OPS, names sent for Cabinet expansion: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting, while adding that he has handed over a list of ten legislators to the party high command for an expansion of the Cebinet. He added that an expansion of the state Cabinet will be effected soon.

In the manifesto for the November 12 Assembly elections, Congress had promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme, if voted to power. The party later conceded that the key campaign plank was crucial to swinging the Assembly poll outcome in its favour after a see-saw battle.

The CM arrived in Shimla from Delhi, on Saturday evening, after meeting the party's top brass. "The meetings were personal. The Cabinet expansion is also my prerogative and I handed over the list of ten MLAs to the high command. As soon as the aoproval comes through, we will set the ball rolling to expand the Cabinet," the CM said.

Sukhu further informed that he would visit Mumbai on Sunday. "I am going to Mumbai tomorrow and have another scheduled event in Pune. We hope to get the high command's nod for the Cabinet expansion soon. As soon as I receive the approved list of candidates, I will effect the Cabinet expansion. We are in the government to change the system, not for power," Sukhu said.

On the statement by the deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, Montek Singh Ahaluwalia that reintroducing the OPS was an 'absurd idea' and a 'recipe for financial bankruptcy', the CM said implementing the Old Pension Scheme is part of the ten guarantees the party made ahead of the polls and it will be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting. "We are firm that the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting. We are of the opinion that those who have spent their whole lives working for the development of Himachal Pradesh, deserves the OPS and we will implement it," the chief minister added.

On Rahul Gandhi's visit to Himachal as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 19, he said the visit is yet to be finalised and all state Congress leaders will participate in the yatra. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the Old Pension Scheme was the key to the party winning the Himachal Assembly elections.

"Every person has the right to live. OPS helps elderly people draw sufficient pension. I also urge the Centre to implement such a beneficial scheme across the country," Gehlot had said. Under the OPS, a retired government employee is entitled to half of his last drawn salary as monthly pension.

Under the new pension scheme, employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund based on which, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation. The OPS was discontinued in December 2003 and the New Pension Scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004. (ANI)

