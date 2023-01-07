Delhi: MCD accredits 69 colonies with 'Sahbhagita', 60 with 'Harit Mitra', aims to make 'Zero Waste Colony'

Municipal corporation of Delhi had started accreditation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and Group Housing Societies (GHS) for doing work in 100 per cent waste segregation at source and making their colonies achieve the target of zero waste. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) started a unique incentive-based programme to make the city green and garbage free.

It has till date declared 69 RWAs and Group Housing Societies 'Zero Waste Colony'. These colonies have become eligible for tax concessions under Sahbhagita Scheme of the Corporation. MCD has been working towards people's participation in cleaning, greening and garbage management of the national capital. Such engagements incentivized by the MCD in terms of recognition and financial benefits in terms of tax concessions are making the colonies self sustainable in terms of waste management. MCD had started a new initiative of awarding Certificates to Zero Waste Colonies. This will also lead to healthy competition amongst RWAs and GHSs to attain the same.

MCD declared the following colonies as Zero Waste Colony: Mayfair Garden Hauz Khas, B-11, B-4 Vasant Kunj, Tara Apartment CR Park in South Zone; Nizamuddin East, Lajpat Nagar-3 I and F Block, Pocket G Sarita Vihar in Central Zone; Sadbhavna Apartment, C-9 Vasant Kunj, Vedant Apartment Sec-23 Dwarka in Najafgarh zone; Arihant Nagar, Surya Kiran Apartments, Priya Apartment in West zone; G Block Naraina, DMS Colony in Karol Bagh Zone; Atam Vallabh Vihar Apartment Sec-13 Rohini, Antariksh Apartment Sec-14 Rohini in Rohini Zone; DMRC Officer Flats, Rohatgi Apartment in City SP Zone; C Block Dilshad garden in Shahdara North Zone; SRM Apartment, Delhi Rajdhani Apartment in Shahdara South Zone; Bhagwan Apartment Sec-28 Rohini, Pocket-11 Sec-21 Rohini in Narela Zone; Gulab Vatika Tagore Park, Patel Chest Bhai Parmanand Colony in Civil Lines Zone; B-2, B-3 Keshav Puram, AP Block Pitampura in Keshavpuram Zone to name a few. Thus, 41 more colonies have become zero waste colonies while 32 more colonies become Harit Mitra taking the total tally to 69 for Zero Waste and 60 for Harit Mitra.

MCD is giving an incentive of 5 per cent of the property tax paid to the zero waste colonies falling under 'Sahbhagita Colony' certification. This incentive can be utilised by way of taking up developmental work on the recommendations of RWA/GHSs in their colony/society. This unique initiative started by MCD will address the problem of processing waste and help reduce legacy waste at landfill sites. With the help of RWAs, MCD will be able to make the city garbage free. MCD aims to make 100 zero-waste colonies before the end of the current financial year. (ANI)

