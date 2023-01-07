After hit and drag horror, Delhi Police personnel directed to send live location on night duties

Left Menu

The decision has come at least a week after 20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi. An examination of the CCTV footage have helped the Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding a pillion with the deceased at the time of the accident.

Days after the incident in the national capital where a woman died after her scooty got hit by a car and she was dragged for several kilometers, the Delhi Police on Saturday directed all police officials on night duty to regularly update their positions with live locations. "After the Kanjhawala death case, SHO [Station house officer], ATO [anti-terrorist officer], Bravo have been asked to share their live locations. From 12 midnight to 4 am they will have to update their positions with live locations. No Police personnel can leave the Police Station without DCP's [Deputy Commissioner of Police] permission," the Delhi Police directed.

The decision has come at least a week after 20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi. An examination of the CCTV footage have helped the Delhi Police in tracing and recording the statement of Nidhi who was riding a pillion with the deceased at the time of the accident. Seven persons accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police.

"In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said Friday. The other five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal were arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as a security precaution. On Thursday, Hooda said that the other two accused were Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both of them are the friends of the five men in custody and had tried to protect the accused. According to the Special CP, the duo also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused.

A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

