Punjab: Balbir Singh takes oath as cabinet minister, hours after Fauja Singh resigns

Dr Balbir Singh thanked AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 21:44 IST
AAP MLA Balbir Singh taking oath as the cabinet minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hours after Punjab cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Balbir Singh took oath as minister in the Punjab cabinet on Saturday at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Taking on Twitter, Dr Balbir Singh thanked AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

"I was only one of a billion helpless Indian voters, who always got cheated. ZERO chance of me entering politics. Then @ArvindKejriwal gave me a new vision, a greater cause! S.@BhagwantMann gave me a chance to make a difference. They made me an MLA & minister. I m deeply thankful!" he said in the tweet. According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

Dr Balbir Singh comes from a farmer's family from the Bhaura village near Nawanshahr. He later went on to become an accomplished eye surgeon. He has contributed to the field of medicine for 40 years and is also known to treat patients free of cost. He also offered his medical service during the farmers' protest.

The Punjab government has also honoured him several times for his contribution to the field of the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

