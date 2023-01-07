First-ever Hackathon concludes at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Saturday concluded a hackathon for identifying innovative ideas and exploring practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency to the existing processes from filing to the listing of judicial matters. The first-ever hackathon was held under the aegis of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the event was organised under the supervision and guidance of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Reflecting on the suggestions received, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that inputs have provided substantive insights with regard to reforms in the processes and use of technology for better output. His Lordship highlighted the peculiar features of filing and listing in the Supreme Court of India and emphasized the importance of having an effective system in place. "Suggestions/innovative ideas were invited online from the stakeholders/duty holders. Suggestions received during Hackathon touched upon refining the current operational framework relating to filing and listing and leveraging technology at various levels of processing judicial files in the Supreme Court of India," said a press statement.

The event was part of the process to enhance the organisational practices and usher in reforms in the Registry. The event saw the participation of Members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Members of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association, officers of the Registry and other stakeholders. The Screening-cum-Selection Committee evaluated the suggestions given by the applicants on various parameters, and 18 candidates were selected by the Committee to give presentations demonstrating their vision as to how their proposition may be effectively implemented and how it would improve the processes from filing to the listing.

The participants during their presentations gave innovative ideas and discussed various aspects relating to E-filing, the use of Artificial Intelligence, simplifying categorization of cases, use of Q.R. Codes for better processing of files, scrutiny processes and effective mentioning through the use of technology etc. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul felicitated the winners and other participants.

In his inaugural address, Sanjeev S. Kalgaonkar, Secretary General said that the Hackathon provided a much-needed platform to develop new ideas and suggest workable solutions for transformation. The vote of thanks was delivered by Devender Pal Walia, Registrar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)