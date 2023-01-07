BJP will replace Tiranga with Saffron flag: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that no matter how powerful a country is, it cannot win a war against its own people. "No matter how powerful a country is, it cannot win a war against its own people," PDP Chief said at Bijbehara, Anantnag after paying tributes to his late Father and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his death anniversary.

"In times to come national flag for which many people have sacrificed their lives will be replaced by a saffron flag. BJP snatched our Flag and special status. BJP will replace Indian Constitution and Tiranga Flag with Saffron Flag," Mufti said while attacking the Centre-led BJP Government. Mehbooba Mufti has been a vocal critic of the Centre-led BJP government, especially after the abrogation of article 370 and constantly attacked BJP for the deteriorating law and order situation in the valley.

On Wednesday, after six civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of running a "narrative against minorities" in the country, and claimed that the party "benefitted" when innocent lives are lost in the valley. The PDP chief had also accused the BJP of demonizing the Kashmiris and making the "bad" condition of the Union Territory "worse".

"The BJP benefitted when innocent people are killed in Kashmir as they run a narrative against minorities in the country and demonize Kashmiris. There is no accountability to the question of why did this incident happen?" Mufti had said during a press conference. Citing the killings outside the Army camp that took place on December 16 last year in Rajouri, Mufti had sought the report of the inquiry.

"People in the area informed that they had informed about the terrorist activities. In Rajouri too people complained that Army was responsible for it. Army said they will conduct an inquiry, where is the report? The situation of J-K presently is very bad. The BJP is bent on making it worse," she had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)