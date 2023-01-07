Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Guidelines issued for Jallikattu in Madurai

Madurai district administration issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu' to be held later this month.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:01 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madurai district administration issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu' to be held later this month. Ahead of the festival of Pongal, bull trainers in Tamil Nadu's Madurai are gearing up for the famous 'Jallikattu'.

In Madurai district, Avaniapuram Jallikattu will be held on January 15, Palamedu Jallikattu on January 16 and Alankanallur Jallikattu on January 17. District Collector Anish Shekhar issued standard guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph on the official website of the district along with all two-dose corona vaccination certificates. Two days before the Jallikattu event, a certificate of no COVID should be provided. Also, those who bring Jallikattu bulls should register at the official website.

Two persons can accompany the bull, the owner and helper. They should also bring a double dose COVID vaccination certificate and a COVID-free certificate. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Jallikattu competition.

It has been informed that the spectators coming to watch the Jallikattu event must have been vaccinated and a certificate of no COVID is required. Jallikattu, also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', the intense sport will be held in a couple of weeks.

The 'Mann Kuthal' process also takes place in which bulls are trained to develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth. Bulls are prepared to attack when someone tries to catch their hump. Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Jallikattu competition, the heroic sport of the Tamils, will be held as planned on the coming Pongal so youngsters have ventured into training bulls for Jallikattu. (ANI)

