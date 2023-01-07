West Bengal: 2 abandoned Leopard cubs found at a tea garden reunited with their mother
Two abandoned leopard cubs, who were rejoined with their mother later, were found early Friday at West Bengals's section no. 24 of Muni tea Garden, a forest official said. On receiving the information, the Staff of the Taipo elephant squad and Bagdogra Range inspected the site.
The area was cordoned off and camera traps were installed, an official said. "Yesterday morning (Friday) two abandoned leopard cubs were found at Section no. 24 of Muni Tea Garden under Bagdogra Range, Kurseong Division jurisdiction," Harikrishnan PJ, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kurseong forest division said.
DFO further said that all the tea garden-related works were suspended in that area. "Around 7:59 pm on January 6, the mother came and took away the cubs," DFO said. (ANI)
