MP: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra reviews preparation for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Mishra told media persons, "It is going to be a historic programme. Till now 3800 NRIs have been registered and their arrival has also started in the city. Besides, 6800 people have registered for the Global investors summit which will be held on January 11 and 12 in the city."

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra talking to media persons in Indore. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday reviewed the preparation for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which is going to be held in Indore from January 8 to 10. Mishra held a meeting with the local officials and after that he visited the venue of the event. He told media persons, "It is going to be a historic programme. Till now 3,800 NRIs have been registered and their arrival has also started in the city. Besides, 6800 people have registered for the Global Investor's ummit which will be held on January 11 and 12 in the city."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an exhibition depicting the contribution of Overseas Indians in the country's independence on January 9. All security and facilities are ready at Indore airport. This event will prove to be a milestone for Madhya Pradesh," Mishra added. "A few NRI guests will stay at the residence of local people in the city. A large number of forces have been deployed for security arrangements. A Special Protection Group (SPG) has also arrived here for the security of the President of Suriname, President of Guyana, Indian Prime Minister and Indian President," the minister said.

Besides reacting to Kamal Nath's statement on amending the constitution to increase OBC reservation, Mishra said, "No one can be stopped from day dreaming. The party which could not make the a leader of the opposition in the last ten years is talking about making the prime minister. Kamal Nath should worry about how to become a leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh next year." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

