Luna has been kidnapped!': Rahul Gandhi walks with Priyanka Gandhi's pet dog in Haryana's Karnal

After several Opposition leaders and prominent celebrities from diverse fields were pictured matching steps with Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, it was his sister and the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's pet dog Luna, which walked with the Congress MP during the Haryana leg of the foot march in Karnal on Saturday. Luna was spotted marching ahead of Rahul during the yatra in Karnal.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I see Luna has been kidnapped!" Along with Congress workers, Rahul was also joined by boxer Vijender Singh.

The yatra on Saturday saw colourful processions that were a 'treat for the eyes' as it rolled into Karnal. People were seen waving the Tricolour and dancing to songs.

Supporters carrying posters in support of the yatra could were also spotted marching to drumbeats. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Congress leader Selja Kumari said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Haryana as they look up to Rahul Gandhi as their future leader. Taking inspiration from Rahul Gandhi, we will work hard in Haryana."

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, the Congress leader said, "The BJP is worried because what started as a 'yatra' (march) has now become a 'Jan Aandolan' (people's movement)." The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

The yatra resumed from the Sanoli-Panipat road in Haryana on Friday. The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants halted for the night.

The yatra covered over 130 kms in the first phase in Haryana, between December 21 and 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir later this year. (ANI)

