Pralhad Joshi inaugurates Vedanta Supported Medical Center at Hubli

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Medical Center constructed by Vedanta Sesa Goa in Hubli. The medical centre is set up to provide quality healthcare facilities for the communities around and to host periodic medical camps on Eye, Diabetes, Childcare, Bone density, and Women's health, as well as seminars and awareness sessions on public health, etc., to benefit the people from surrounding villages of Hubli.

The Newly constructed medical centre is fully equipped with all the requisite modern facilities and infrastructure amenities including consultation rooms, a waiting lounge for patients, a seminar hall, medical camp facilities, a Pathology centre, an RO water unit for safe drinking water supply, spacious dining hall for serving free meals, a Jan Aushadi medical shop and other healthcare facilities. While inaugurating the centre Pralhad Joshi said, "Healthcare and Upskilling are very critical for the progress of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have taken up many initiatives to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Anil Agarwal and the members of Vedanta company for partnering with us, in this journey of nation-building through Nand Ghar and other CSR initiatives like this."

MLA Jagdish Shettar who was also present at the event said, "India is witnessing the Golden Era of growth under the leadership of the Prime Minister and it is very heartening to see multiple community development initiatives being undertaken in Hubli. I appreciate the efforts of Lions Club Hubli and Vedanta for ensuring access to quality primary healthcare care to the local communities." While addressing the gathering Navin Jaju, CEO - of Vedanta Sesa Goa said, "Health is one of the major thrust areas of Vedanta's community development programs and this initiative is a step ahead in our endeavour towards 'Transforming the Communities' by creating quality healthcare infrastructure for them. I thank Pralhad Joshi for his wholehearted support in driving our community development programs. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Lions Club of Hubli and The Hubli Maternity and Child Welfare Association for this fruitful association with us for the development of this medical centre infrastructure."

Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka has been implementing various structured CSR initiatives such as 'The SEVA Donation Drive', 'Sesa Sustainability Drive', 'Sesa Students' Talent Hunt', Alternative Livelihoods Opportunities Project (ALOP) and many more for the holistic development of communities. (ANI)

