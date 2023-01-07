Find out Shah Rukh Khan's father-in-law: Bihar AIMIM leader on 'Pathaan' row

The lone MLA from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar, Akhtarul Iman has courted a new controversy with his recent statement over the upcoming Shah Rukh-starrer 'Pathaan' which has found itself embroiled in controversy. Akhtarul Iman has hit out over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party does not have any problem with where 'Pathaan' (the actor) has married, but only with his name.

"BJP has no problem with where he has married, but there is a problem with Pathaan's name. You should first find out whose son-in-law Shah Rukh Khan is. In this country, BJP and its extremist community bake their political bread only by trading hatred," Iman said. He further said that BJP always looks for such issues to create rift in society.

"If you remove Tika, Topi, Cow, Goat, and Pakistan from BJP's dictionary, then this party will die in agony and that is why they always look for such issues which create an atmosphere of hatred in the country," AIMIM leader said. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' has landed into controversy since its song 'Besharam Rang' was released.

The people who are boycotting the film, have alleged that in the song 'Besharam Rang', Deepika wears an orange outfit which, according to its detractors, resembles the saffron that is sacred in Hinduism. Among those who have targeted the movie are Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of the BJP, who claimed one of the songs in the film showed a "contaminated mindset" and threatened to block its release in the state.

Recently, the members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shahrukh Khan as well as his co-stars. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

