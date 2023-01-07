Left Menu

Probe ordered, truth will come out: Karnataka CM Bommai on 'Santro Ravi' case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed the opposition's claim of a state minister's alleged proximity with Santro Ravi, alleged Kingpin of human trafficking and said that a probe into the matter would unravel the links.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:37 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed the opposition's claim of a state minister's alleged proximity with Santro Ravi, alleged Kingpin of human trafficking and said that a probe into the matter would unravel the links. "A probe into the alleged proximities of Santro Ravi will reveal true colours and there is no question of shielding anyone," Bommai told reporters in Musuru.

Congress leaders are sharpening their attacks against the Bharatiya Janata Party by posting several photos of party leaders and State Ministers with 'Santro Ravi' alias KS Manjunath and alleging that all BJP leaders are closely linked with the alleged perpetrator. Posting a photo of State Education Minister B C Nagesh along with 'Santro Ravi', Karnataka Congress, in Kannada, on its official Twitter handle said, "All the ministers of BJP are closely related to Santro Ravi in a prostitution racket, transfer racket. Is the Minister of Education B C Nagesh also a beneficiary of his racket? BJP government? Is the government controlled by pimps? How many more brokers are there for the Commission government."

Apart from photos of BJP Ministers with Santro Ravi, audio clips of 'Santro Ravi' bragging of his proximity to government and police officials are doing the rounds. Reacting to all the allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister said, "You cannot decide based on the photograph but the main issue is that there is a case against him. A girl has lodged a complaint against him. If the investigation is taken up then all other cases will also come out and it will help investigate all of them."

The Chief Minister said he has instructed the Mysuru police to strictly investigate the case as there are many complaints against Ravi. "My wish is that truth must come out," he added. It is said that he is a highly connected person and the police will find out his past and would take strict legal action against him, Bommai said.

Launching an attack on the opposition he said, "Santro Ravi has connections not only with the opposition parties but also with the political leaders in the last 20 years. The truth will come out through investigation." Asked about former Karnataka CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy releasing purported audio and video in connection with Santro Ravi, Bommai said all the issues will be part of the investigation. (ANI)

