Opposition has no understanding of 'Investors Summit': UP BJP unit chief

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday aimed at the opposition parties and said that the opposition does not understand the Global Investors Summit, to be held in February this year.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:55 IST
UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday targeted the opposition parties and said that the opposition does not understand the Global Investors Summit, to be held in February this year. "Uttar Pradesh is moving towards new changes. Youth are going to get immense employment opportunities. The Yogi government is making every possible effort to bring cheer to the lives of the people of the State and the opposition is not able to digest this. The opposition does not want investment in Uttar Pradesh. Foreign investors are coming here and setting up large-scale enterprises. The opposition can not understand the work which no one could do in so many years, how CM Yogi was able to do it in just five years," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"The opposition has to understand that now the politics of UP has changed. The public is with the one who talks about development and employment. The progress of the state is the priority of CM Yogi and the people of the state have understood this very well," he added. He said that people are excited about the Global Investors Summit globally. "Enthusiasm about the summit is being witnessed not only in India but outside the Country. Industrialists from different countries want to start their industries in Uttar Pradesh. The whole world is recognizing the improvement that has taken place in the state's infrastructure."

Launching an attack on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "SP government was in power in Uttar Pradesh four times, but it could not bring a single 'Paisa' investment in the state. Investors used to run away during his regime. A local merchant was suffering from corruption in the State. The goons and criminals associated with the government used to extort money from them. Today, there has been a change in the entire state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Today no goon, criminal can trouble any businessman. The goons and criminals have been delivered to their rightful place." (ANI)

