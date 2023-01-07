Delhi: One dead after stairs collapse in Sadar Bazar
The police said that prima facie, seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe.
- Country:
- India
One person was killed after the structural collapse of stairs at Sadar Bazar on Saturday, informed the police. The person has been identified as Gulab (35 years), who was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital after he suffered injuries. The police later informed that he succumbed to his injuries.
Talking to ANI, the police said that the incident occurred at around 6:20 pm at shop number 872 on Qutub Road. "At 6:20 pm today, at Shop no. 872, Qutub road, one sudden sound/ dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred. The shop is owned by one Pinky Agrawal, who sells undergarments and subsequent to this incident, the stairs got damaged and some articles from the shop got scattered outside," the police said.
Earlier, the police informed that the structural collapse left one person injured who was rushed to the hospital. "A structural collapse of stairs in a building in Sadar Bazar, today left one person injured. He has some minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital. Prima facie, seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot or fire or pellets or smell of any chemical was observed. The area has been cordoned off. Crime and FSL teams on their way to the site," the police further said.
One of the shop owners from the area told ANI that he heard a loud blast at around 6 pm. "I cannot say anything now police are investigating. At around 6 pm I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can't say if the blast was in the water motor, let them investigate," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prima
- Pinky Agrawal
- Sadar Bazar
- Hindu Rao Hospital
- Shop no
- Gulab
ALSO READ
Calcutta HC orders dismissal of 53 primary teachers from service
Gujarat: BSF man killed for reprimanding youth for uploading daughter's video
Two lakh primary dairies will be set up at village level across the country in 3 years: Amit Shah
The ODP Corporation selects HCLTech as primary IT partner
World News Roundup: Analysis-Divided Venezuela opposition faces unity challenge ahead of primary; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS and more