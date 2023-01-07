Delhi: One dead after stairs collapse in Sadar Bazar

One person was killed after the structural collapse of stairs at Sadar Bazar on Saturday, informed the police. The person has been identified as Gulab (35 years), who was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital after he suffered injuries. The police later informed that he succumbed to his injuries.

Talking to ANI, the police said that the incident occurred at around 6:20 pm at shop number 872 on Qutub Road. "At 6:20 pm today, at Shop no. 872, Qutub road, one sudden sound/ dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred. The shop is owned by one Pinky Agrawal, who sells undergarments and subsequent to this incident, the stairs got damaged and some articles from the shop got scattered outside," the police said.

Earlier, the police informed that the structural collapse left one person injured who was rushed to the hospital. "A structural collapse of stairs in a building in Sadar Bazar, today left one person injured. He has some minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital. Prima facie, seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot or fire or pellets or smell of any chemical was observed. The area has been cordoned off. Crime and FSL teams on their way to the site," the police further said.

One of the shop owners from the area told ANI that he heard a loud blast at around 6 pm. "I cannot say anything now police are investigating. At around 6 pm I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can't say if the blast was in the water motor, let them investigate," he said. (ANI)

