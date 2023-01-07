Internet like opium these days: Rajasthan CM on launch of 5G services
Launching 5G services in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the internet has almost turned into 'opium'.
Launching 5G services in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the internet has almost turned into 'opium'. Gehlot launched Reliance Jio's 5G services in three major cities in Rajasthan -- state capital Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.
Gehlot described the new technology and 5G internet service as important for good governance. Addressing a programme, the chief minister said, "Internet is like opium these days. Everyone understands what happens to those who do not take opium. If internet users go to a village or town and do not get a signal their mind gets disturbed. Hence, the internet has its own importance."
"I congratulate the people of Rajasthan, particularly in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, on the launch of 5G services. Jio has brought quality improvement to e-services and 5G will bring a new revolution in this direction. The dream of good governance will also come true with 5G," he added. Gehlot said Rajasthan is using the maximum internet data in the country, adding that 'knowledge is power' is the theme of the world and the internet has also become a medium of knowledge. (ANI)
