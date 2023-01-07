"We aim to do it properly..." Nitish Kumar on caste census

Left Menu

The first phase of the caste-based survey in Bihar started today.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the caste census started in Bihar on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the government aims to conduct the census properly so that there isn't any discrepancy. Talking to reporters here in Hajipur, Nitish Kumar said "We have spoken with all the MLAs and concerned officers regarding the matter. Our aim is to understand, what has happened and what more needs to be done. So far the caste census has been successfully done in three places."

He further said that there are several castes and sub-castes, so the census has to be carried out properly. "We have to do it properly. As we know, there are several castes, and many sub-castes run under them. So, we have to ensure that no discrepancies remain, and the census is carried out properly. But, can assure that things are taking place well, and everything will be fine.

Incidentally, the first phase of the caste-based survey in Bihar started today. The caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted.

The second phase of the survey, which is likely to be held from April 1 to April 30, will collect data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, socioeconomic conditions, etc. The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census.

The survey would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, which have 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. The survey would be completed by May 31, 2023. (ANI)

