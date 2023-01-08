Left Menu

Sri Ram Sena Belagavi District President, his driver injured in firing

Sri Ram Sena district president and his driver escaped with injuries in a firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Ram Sena district president and his driver escaped with injuries in a firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police said on Sunday. Officials said that Ravi Kokitakera, District president of Sri Ram Sene escaped with injuries on the chin after an unknown person shot him.

The firing incident happened near Hindalaga village at Belagavi. The bullets were fired by unidentified persons, and his driver was also injured in the incident, officials said.

Both have been taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. They are out of danger. A case has been registered in Belagavi rural police station and a probe has been initiated to identify and nab the accused, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

