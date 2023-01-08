Delhi's Safdarjung records 1.9 degrees Celsius

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Meanwhile, Aya Nagar also in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

A thick layer of fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning lowering visibility.The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions. On Saturday, the IMD predicted cold wave and cold day conditions likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days till Monday.

Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next 48 hours and decrease and distribute thereafter, the IMD added on Saturday. According to the weather department, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after two days from Tuesday onwards. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over east India during the next three days till Tuesday and a rise of about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

A fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days till Monday with no significant change during the subsequent three days till Thursday, the weather department said. Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next two days till Monday and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region.

Very Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Tripura during the next three days till Tuesday; over north Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. Very cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 7-8; in isolated pockets over Bihar, Rajasthan on January 7; Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on January 7-8; over Bihar on Jan 8-9; Rajasthan on January 8, 2023, Very Ground frost conditions in isolated places of north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on January 8-9 and over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on January 8 and abate thereafter. (ANI)

