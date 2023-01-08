Left Menu

Bihar: Journalist injured in shooting incident, hospitalised

A journalist was severely injured in a firing incident in Maharajganj of Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday, the police official said.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A journalist was severely injured in a firing incident in Maharajganj of Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday, the police official said. The bullets, fired by two miscreants hit the waist and left thigh of journalist, Rajesh Anal.

He was later admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital and according to the doctors, his condition is still critical. After the incident, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Sinha reached the spot soon after receiving the information.

"We are investigating the case. Whoever is involved in it will be arrested soon," Sinha said. The incident took place at K Mohan Bazar of Maharajganj in Siwan district when Rajesh was returning home after closing his shop.

Two criminals on a bike overtook him and fled after firing, after that he was admitted to the hospital by the local people. Notably, this was the second time Rajesh Anal has been attacked.

Earlier in 2017, the criminals had fatally injured journalist Rajesh Anal by stabbing him during the famous Moniya Baba Mela of Maharajganj. Meanwhile, after this incident, there has been a stir in the whole area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

