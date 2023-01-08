Left Menu

Senior BJP leader Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away at 88

Senior BJP leader and former speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away at 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:03 IST
BJP leader Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly, Keshari Nath Tripathi, passed away at 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on his demise.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Mourning his death, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted: "The demise of respected Keshari Nath Tripathi, Senior Politician, Senior Member of BJP Parivar is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!".

Tripathi had also served as Governor of West Bengal. He was the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly and the state chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

