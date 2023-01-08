Left Menu

A Lucknow doctor dies during workout regime

A 43-year-old doctor from Lucknow died in a gym while working out, confirmed the police.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 43-year-old doctor from Lucknow died in a gym while working out, confirmed police. The victim has been identified as Sanjeev Pal who was posted in the Barabanki district and died on Friday.

According to the police, the doctor died in the gym located near Tata Motor in the Vikas Nagar Police Station area. Police said, "Dr Sanjeev Pal died during his workout session. Suddenly he developed chest pain and then collapsed there."

This incident can be viewed against the backdrop of eminent personalities like stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, actor Siddharth Shukla who lost their lives as they fell sick during their workout regime in the last few years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

