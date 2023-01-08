Left Menu

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Tripura CM Manik Saha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on his birthday and lauded him for his continuous "hard work" for Tripura's progress.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 11:56 IST
PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on his birthday and lauded him for his continuous "hard work" for Tripura's progress. "Best wishes to Tripura's hardworking CM Dr Manik Saha Ji. He is respected for his humility and hard work and is undertaking numerous efforts for Tripura's progress. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Saha was born on January 8, 1953, in Agartala, Tripura. Notably, Tripura BJP has started the 'Jan Viswas Yatra' programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district on Thursday. BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 where he will address the masses.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018. Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023