42 trains running late in Northern Railway region due to fog

Forty-two trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, informed Northern Railways on Sunday. "I came from Bihar's Patna and my train reached here late by 2-3 hours due to fog," said Dhananjay Kumar, a passenger.

The name of the trains wich got late are Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express by 4.30 hrs; Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express by 4.30 hrs; Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express by 2.15 hrs; Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special by 4.10 hrs; Darbhanga- New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express by 4.10 hrs; Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express by 2.50; Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by 4.30 hrs; Banaras New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express by 3.40 hrs; Saharsa New Delhi Vaishali express by 1.30; Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express by 5 hrs; Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat superfast express by 4.20 hrs; Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Vikram Shila express by 3.50 hrs; Rajendranagar Terminal - New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express by 2.30 hrs; Chhatrapati-Shivaji-Maharaj Terminus Amritsar Express by 4.50 hrs; Daulatpur Chowk - Delhi Himachal Express by 2.30 hrs. Kanpur Central Bhiwani Kalindi Express by 1.50 hrs; Varanasi- Ahemdabad Weekly Express by 2.30 hrs; Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by 4.30 hrs; Sainagar- Shirdi terminus-Kalka Superfast Express by 1.50 hrs; Lucknow-new Delhi mail by 2.50 hrs Kamakhya Delhi Brahmaputra mail by 6 hrs; Howrah-new Delhi Rajasthani Express by 1.50 hrs; Kathgodam-Jaisalmer-Ranikhet Express by 3 hrs; Pratagarh-Delhi Padmavat Express by 4.30 hrs; Rajgir-New Delhi- Sharmjeevi Superfast Express by 2.30 hrs; Raxaul-Anand Vihar- Terminal Sadbhavna Express by 3 hrs; Visakhapatnam- new Delhi Andhra Pradesh express by 2.30 hrs; Prayagraj- Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar express by 2.30 hrs; Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2.50 hrs; Lucknow-Charbagh New Delhi AC Superfast Express by 1.30 hrs; Muzaffarpur Anand vihar terminal Sapt Kranti superfast express by 2.50 hrs; Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti Express by 1.30 hrs; Hyderabad Deccan Nampally- Hazrat Nizamuddin dakshin superfast express by 4.15 hrs; Jabal-pur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express by 3.40 hrs; Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express by 4.50 hrs; Manikpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express by 1.50 hrs; Vasco-da-Gama Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express by 2.15 hrs; MGR Chennai Central- new Delhi Grand Truck Express by 2.15 hrs; MGR Chennai central New Delhi Tamil Nadu express by 2.30 hrs; Hyderbad Deccan Nampally -New Delhi Telangana Express by 2.30 hrs; Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express by 1.40 hrs; Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhatisgarh Express by 5 hrs, also were listed among the late coming train list. (ANI)

