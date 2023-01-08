Left Menu

Heaters, blankets placed inside Lucknow zoo to protect animals from chilling weather: Official

We have placed heaters, blankets and hays in the animal cages and have also arranged the sleepers for the animals of cat family, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 12:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the temperature drops in the state capital, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological garden here has placed heaters and blankets inside the animal cages to protect them from the chilling weather.

Apart from the heaters and blankets, the zoo administration has also placed hay grass inside the cages of tigers, lions and bears.

Director of the Zoo Vishnu Kant Mishra said that they have also changed the diet of the animals and birds to help them cope with the ongoing cold weather. ''We have placed heaters, blankets and hays in the animal cages and have also arranged the sleepers for the animals of cat family,'' he said. The heaters have been placed in the cages of reptiles as they need constant heat to maintain the body temperature. The animals are being provided with rich fat and protein diets, so that they can keep up their energy levels up to the mark.

''We are giving more non-vegetarian food to carnivores animals while wheat barn and peanuts are being given to other animals,'' Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

