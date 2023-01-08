Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk - local officials
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 12:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said on Sunday.
Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said on their Telegram monitoring channel.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Melbourne
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- William Mallard
- Novyi Svit
- Moscow
- Zuhres
- Lidia Kelly
- Ukrainian
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Finland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine, Kyiv says Moscow doesn't want talks
Ukraine says Russia strike kills at least 10; Moscow blames pro-Kyiv forces
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine, Kyiv says Moscow doesn't want talks