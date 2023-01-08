Left Menu

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala to visit Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills, Border Haats

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala is going to visit the South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9 to 10, according to a notification issued by the ministry on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 13:22 IST
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala to visit Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills, Border Haats
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala is going to visit the South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya which lies at the border of Bangladesh on January 9 to 10, according to a notification issued by the ministry on Sunday. The notification stated, "On January 9, 2023, the Minister will be chairing a review meeting of different flagship schemes by the government of India in Ampati, South West Garo Hills alongside the government officials and stakeholders."

"On January 10, 2023, Rupala will be meeting self-help groups for women, dairy farmers and the fisheries entrepreneurs of the region" the ministry added. This will be the first time Union Minister Rupala is visiting the South West Garo Hills of the state, confirmed the ministry.

He would also visit Bangladesh Border Haats to interact with the communities living along the border. Border Haats in Meghalaya are a result of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of India and the People's Republic of Bangladesh in order to improve the livelihood of the people living in the areas bordering Bangladesh, the Government of Meghalaya states in its website.

Currently, there are two functional Border Haats, India-Baliamari from Kalaichar, West Garo Hills District, Meghalaya to Kurigram District, Bangladesh while four new Border Haats are under implementation. These Haats help trade food items, forest products, cottage products and small agricultural household items. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023