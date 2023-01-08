Joshimath land subsidence: PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami, assures all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of all possible help to the state in the wake of land subsidence in Joshimath. " PM Modi had a telephone conversation with me asking about the situation in Joshimath and the steps taken for the rehabilitation and safety of people," said Uttarakhand CM Dhami.

"The situation in Joshimath is being analysed. We'll also see if other mountainous towns have achieved their toleration limit," added Dhami. "PM Modi assured all possible help to save Joshimath," said the Uttarakhand CM.

Amid the land subsidence continuing in the Joshimath area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's office on Sunday said it would hold a high-level meeting this afternoon. "Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.

District Officials of Joshimath will also remain present through video conference on this issue.According to the release, senior officers of Uttarakhand will also attend the review through video conferencing. The meeting is being held in wake of the cracks that have developed in the area in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed to constitute a coordination committee at the government level led by the Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal, for the help and relief and rescue of the people affected by the Joshimath landslide. The town of Joshimath also called Jyotirmath, is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to the Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. The holy town of Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage centre of the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made arrangements for the affected families in the subsidence. Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

"The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in safe relief camps," the administration said on Sunday. (ANI)

