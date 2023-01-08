Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army conducts search operations in Doda and Kishtwar

Indian Army personnel conducted search operations in the Thathri area of Doda district and in areas of Kishtwar district on Sunday.

Indian Army conducting search operations in Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI).
Indian Army personnel conducted search operations in the Thathri area of Doda district and in areas of Kishtwar district on Sunday. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, two terrorists, who were involved in the January 1 killings of six civilians in a Rajouri terror attack on houses and a subsequent suspected IED blast the morning after, have been killed, the White Knight Corps official said on Saturday. "Operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continue. Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorists so far," White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said. (ANI)

