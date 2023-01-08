BRIEF-Air India should have acted swiftly to deal with unruly passenger on flight: Tata Sons
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:04 IST
Jan 8 (Reuters) -
* AIR INDIA'S RESPONSE SHOULD HAVE BEEN "MUCH SWIFTER" IN HANDLING AN UNRULY PASSENGER: TATA SONS CHAIRMAN
