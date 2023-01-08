Tripura CM joins participates in groundbreaking ceremony of new police headquarter in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) of the New Secretariat Complex (NCC) at Agartala on Sunday (January 8), which is also his birthday. The Chief Minister holds the portfolio of the state home ministry as well and the state government was looking for land to establish a new police headquarters complex for quite some time, as the CM said.

On this occasion, CM Manik Saha said, "I hope this new headquarter will accelerate the pace of police procedures. The day-to-day activities would be facilitated as well. We were searching for land for a long period of time for such headquarter to be established." Amitabh Ranjan, DGP, of Tripura Police, said on this occasion, "We were searching for the place but was not getting a suitable place. The old police headquarters did not have such infrastructure. We are very happy to uplift the infrastructure of Tripura Police. Within the next two-three months, the construction of the new headquarter will start. The state government has helped us a lot. We expect the same from the central government too. It's an important day for the Tripura Police."

CM Manik Saha will also take part in the 'Jan Viswas Yatra' today. He will offer his prayer at the temple of Tripureswari Mandir in Udaipur. Notably, Tripura BJP has started the 'Jan Viswas Yatra' programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district on Thursday. BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 where he will address the masses.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018. (ANI)

