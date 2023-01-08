Left Menu

Assam: Police and CRPF nab 2 drug peddlers, seize 3.5 kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

In a joint operation, the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday seized 3.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:20 IST
The arrested individuals, Golap Khandakar and Sahanur Mir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday seized 3.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle and arrested two drug peddlers in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Those arrested were identified as Golap Khandakar (29-year-old) and Sahanur Mir (21-year-old). Both of them hailed from Barpeta.

The market value of the seized drugs was estimated to be around Rs 16-17 crore. "We have arrested two persons in this regard. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16-17 crore," said John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, who led the operation.

Acting on a tip-off, a Naka was set up at Dilai Tiniali by the Dilai police station staff and CRPF C20 Camp Bokajan on Sunday. John Das said, "A four-wheeler bearing registration number AS-01 MC-4996 was intercepted, and on being thoroughly searched, 286 packets of soap cases containing 3.5 kg of heroin were recovered."

In a similar case, the Dima Haso Police in Assam on Saturday seized 42 narcotic capsules weighing 20 grams and nabbed three persons including two drug peddlers. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Borkeri Terang said, "42 (Narcotic capsules) weighing 20 grams were recovered. The capsules were hidden in small plastic containers. We suspect many people are involved in this." (ANI)

