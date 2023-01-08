Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters in Lucknow following arrest of SP media cell leader

President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused tea at the Police headquarters in Lucknow, and expressed his doubt whether he would be given poison over there.

Akhilesh Yadav at police headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused tea at the Police headquarters in Lucknow, and expressed his doubt whether he would be given poison over there. Akhilesh said, "We will not drink tea here. We'll bring ours (tea), take your cup. We can't drink, will you give poison? We don't believe you. We'll get it from outside."

He reached the police headquarter in Lucknow in protest against the arrest of the worker as well as the Operator of the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi party. Samajwadi Party workers came face-to-face with police as they protested outside the Police Headquarters in Lucknow over the arrest of SP media cell leader Manish Jagan Agarwal.

Hazratganj police arrested the operator of the Samajwadi Party media cell Twitter, Manish Jagan Agarwal on Sunday on the account of making indecent comments targeting different persons from the political arena on social media for quite some time. As per the sources, the Twitter quarrel between BJP and the Samajwadi Party was going on for some time.

As per police sources, three cases have been registered in Hazratganj Kotwali against Manish Jagan Agarwal. The social media in-charge of BJP Yuva Morcha, Richa Rajput had also filed a case against the Twitter handle of the Samajwadi party on January 4, as per the sources. (ANI)

