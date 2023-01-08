Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes blankets to over 2.86 lakh people across 75 districts

The Yogi government has bought 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state, out of which more than 2,86,740 blankets have already been given to the needy.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:37 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes blankets to over 2.86 lakh people across 75 districts
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to safeguard the needy and destitute from the spine-chilling cold wave sweeping across the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives asking officers to ensure sufficient supply of blankets and bonfire and to actively monitor the arrangement of night shelters, read a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Yogi government has bought 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state, out of which more than 2,86,740 blankets have already been given to the needy.

In pursuance of the directives issued by CM Yogi Adityanath, the public representatives themselves have been carrying out the distribution of the blankets in a manner that no needy remains deprived. Blankets are being distributed at a fast pace in all 75 districts of the state. The officers of all the districts are also diligently engaged in distribution and the monitoring of the distribution.

Blankets have reached more than two lakh people from the government. The maximum number of blankets i.e. 16379 were distributed till the first week of January in Hardoi, 9894 people in Prayagraj, 8715 blankets have been distributed in Rae Bareli and 7560 in Sitapur to protect the public from the cold. Earlier in December, Yogi visited Gorakhpur to inspect the ground reality of night shelters.

Following the CM's instructions, District Magistrates and other officers are conducting surprise inspections of the night shelters to ensure that no one sleeps on the streets in the inclement weather conditions and every needy avail of the facility. Distribution of relief materials like blankets is being done continuously through public representatives like local MPs, MLAs, and civic body chairmen.

Attention is also being paid to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation at all the night shelters in line with the CM's directive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023