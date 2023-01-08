Left Menu

Varanasi: CM Adityanath addresses concluding session of two-day 'Suflam' event at BHU

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed the 'Suflam' event at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed the 'Suflam' event at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha Bhaurav Devras Seva Nyas, the event, over two days on January 7-8, aimed at creating public awareness on 'panchtatva' (five elements), which, according to ancient texts and popular belief, goes into the making of a human body.

CM Adityanath addressed the meeting on its concluding day. "Our bodies are made of 'panchtatva' or five elements. Since these elements belong to nature, one needs to ensure a proper balance for them to be working well. The seminar at the BHU aims to rase popular awareness on 'panchtatva'," the UP CM said.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members Bhaiyaji Joshi and Swami Kadsiddheshwar were among the dignitaries at the event. Initially, the eventually was supposed to be organised in December.

But it was postponed to the new year on account of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

