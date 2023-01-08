Kolkata Police seize fake currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh; 1 held

Kolkata Police apprehended a man accused of circulating counterfeit currency in the market, and seized fake currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh, under the Topsia Police Station area. Rakimul SK (30), a Malda-based counterfeit currency racketeer, was arrested by Kolkata Police on Saturday.

"Acting on credible source information, a team of Special Task Force (STF) on January 7 at about 4:10 pm, apprehended one person from JBS Haldane Avenue near Topsia crossing, Kolkata," police said in a statement. "During the search 300 pieces of high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 each, amounting to Rs 1,50,000 were recovered and seized from his possession," the statement added.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)