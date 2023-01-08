Left Menu

'He performed Putra Dharma and Rashtra Dharma at the same time': Dhami invokes PM Modi's late mother to praise him

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who recently passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who recently passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital. The Uttarakhand CM commended PM Modi for performing 'Putra Dharma' (duties of son) and 'Rashtra Dharma' (duties of an administrator) simultaneously at the Public Tribute Havan Yajna programme organised in the memory of Heeraben Modi.

CM Dhami said, "I was in Kolkata for a meeting on Namami Gange project, the day PM Modi's mother passed away. After performing the last rites of his mother, PM Modi joined the scheduled programme around 11.30am on the same day. He performed the 'Putra Dharma' and 'Rashtra Dharma' at the same time." Remembering Heeraben Modi, who died a centanarian, Dhami said, "Modi-ji's mother worked hard throughout her life and inculcated true values in him. The prime minister continues to embrace and follow the ideals that his mother instilled in him."

Meanwhile, CM Dhami on Sunday participated at the inauguration programme of Maa Dhari Devi and Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli Shobhayatra 2023 at Nehru Colony in Dehradun. He offered prayers to Maa Dhari Devi and Lord Shri Nagaraja Dev Doli, wishing for happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of his state. (ANI)

