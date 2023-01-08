Left Menu

After MP, Punjab bans sale of Chinese kite 'manjha'

"As per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strict action will be taken against those buying or selling Chinese kite flying string. Say No to Chinese 'Dor'," read the advisory, tweeted by Punjab Police.

ANI | Updated: 08-01-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 17:39 IST
After MP, Punjab bans sale of Chinese kite 'manjha'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Sunday issued an advisory banning the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese kite flying string in the state, coming on the heels of Ujjain police's crackdown on Chinese 'manjha' sellers the previous day. "As per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strict action will be taken against those buying or selling Chinese kite flying string. Say No to Chinese 'Dor'," read the advisory, tweeted by Punjab Police.

"Chinese kite string is a non-biodegradable product. it does not get decomposed & sustains in the environment for a long time," DGP Punjab Police tweeted. Under rule 144 of CrPC Act 1973, the advisory added, people involved in selling Chinese kite string will be punished.

It urged parents not to allow their children to use it for kite flying and make them aware of its outcome. On Saturday, amid the reports of deaths by throat slitting due to Chinese 'manjha', police in Ujjain swung into action by launching a crackdown on the sale and use of the banned Chinese string used in kite flying.

In Ujjain, a girl had died after her throat was slit by Chinese 'manjha'. Police in Ujjain have activated drone surveillance to detect users and sellers of banned Chinese 'manjha'.

Vinod Meena, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ujjain, said, "There is a complete ban on the purchase, sale and use of Chinese 'Dor' in the Ujjain district. Here 2 traders were caught red-handed while selling Chinese dor. The police administration has demolished the houses of both the traders". 'A girl and a young man died due to throat-slitting incidents. The roofs of kite fliers' houses are being checked. Along with this, search is going on at the shops in the market," Meena had said.

In Ujjain, the police conducted a campaign led by IPS Vinod Kumar Meena and instructed the shopkeepers not to sell Chinese 'manjha'. Satyendra Kumar Shukla, SP Ujjain, said on Saturday that the users and sellers of Chinese 'manjha' are being detected through drones.

"Keeping in view the death of a 21-year-old due to 'Chinese dor', we have started a campaign against its use this year. We are trying to find out the people who use and sell Chinese 'Manjha'," Satyendra Kumar said on Saturday. Police said that cases are being registered against those found involved in selling Chinese 'Manjha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023